CITY HALL

Gym Introduces Bill Mandating Employers Provide Transit Commuter Benefit Program

Councilmember Helen Gym introduced a bill last week that would require businesses with 50 or more employees to establish a commuter benefit program for employees' public transit and bike commuter costs. Payment would come from pretax income and could save participants an average of $200 a year in federal income tax.

Gauthier Introduces "Just Services" Bill to Prioritize Basic City Operations in Budgets

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier says the city has too often failed to fulfill providing basic services to many neighborhoods, such as regular trash collection or timely repair of broken street lights. Gauthier's "Just Services" campaign aims to make investments in these services a priority in the upcoming F'23 budget.

Some Question Council's Continued Virtual Meetings

After the city backtracked on the implementation of a new mask mandate, some wonder why Philadelphia's City Council continues to meet virtually. It's the only major legislative body in any major city in Pennsylvania that continues to do so.

34,000 Abandoned Cars Litter Philadelphia Streets with No Plan in Sight to Remove Them

Reports filed with Philadelphia 311 reveal about 34,000 abandoned cars litter Philadelphia's streets, especially in North and West Philadelphia. Removal of the cars is complicated by state rule changes as well as modifications to the staffing of the police unit responsible for car removal.

Upcoming Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several hearings throughout the legislative calendar. You can watch the hearings here.

On Friday, April 29, at 9:00 a.m., the Joint Committees on Finance & Transportation and Public Utilities will discuss "sustainability and diversification" of PGW.

On Monday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m., the Committee on Labor and Civil Service will review the proposal for workforce development housing.

On Thursday, May 5, at 2:00 p.m., the Committee on Committee on Public Safety will review issues with abandoned vehicles and illegal dumping.

On Friday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m., the Special Committee on Child Separation in Philadelphia will hold a hearing to "better understand the role of community umbrella agencies (CUA), such as Turning Points for Children, in the local child welfare system, and further investigate the systemic failures that resulted in three girls being returned to their sexually abusive father."

On Tuesday, May 3: Mural Arts and Free Library

On Wednesday, May 4: School District and Community College

