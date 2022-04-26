"Blue J gives younger attorneys and associates the chance to spend more time on analysis, more time creating better work product. It's going to improve your employees' work-life balance because they're not spending hours upon hours on tax research. Instead, they can spend more time being mentored by partners and senior leaders."

– Travis Thompson, Tax and Criminal Law Associate

How do AI solutions benefit today's tax practitioner? What role does AI play in the future of tax law? That's what we explore in The Effectiveness of AI in Tax Research, a webinar hosted by Blue J CEO, Benjamin Alarie, featuring tax attorney, Travis Thompson.

Travis Thompson is a Tax and Criminal Law Associate at Sideman & Bancroft LLP, based out of San Francisco, California. Mr. Thompson is an experienced tax attorney who handles all aspects of taxpayer controversies against the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Justice. Mr. Thompson represents clients in litigation in the U.S. Tax Court, U.S. District Courts, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and California state courts. He has drafted petitions for Writ of Certiorari to the United States Supreme Court and represents clients in various white collar criminal defense cases.

Mr. Thompson has been a longtime advocate for the use of AI in the tax practice. In this Fireside Chat, we hear from him about the following:

AI in tax research and how it directly impacts accuracy, efficiency and client relationships

Implementation of Blue J Tax into post-secondary education and the expectations of next generation practitioners for their firms

The current shift to AI in tax practice, the response so far of AI skeptics and the future of tax analysis and research

