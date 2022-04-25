In a new report, Partners Steven Schneider, Jeffrey Uffner and Mitchell Snow, along with Associate Kara Altman, take us on a deep dive into the world of real estate investment trusts.

"As prevalent as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are these days in the real estate sector, one might think they are extremely simple to set up and operate," the Stroock team writes. "However, they can be quite complex. The purpose of this article is to provide an overview for the relative newcomer to the REIT world when entering the realm of REITs."

Topics covered include:

the basics of what it means to be a REIT;

the pros and cons of REITs;

issues to consider when a REIT is a joint venture partner;

"Baby REITs" and "domestically controlled" REITs; and

additional REIT structuring for special asset classes such as senior living facilities and hotels.

Click below to view a full PDF of the report.

REITs 101: A Guide To Real Estate Investment Trusts

Originally published Bloomberg Tax

