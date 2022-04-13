On Thursday, April 7, the Senate Finance Committee held a hearing entitled, "The IRS, the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, and the 2022 Filing Season," during which Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig testified.



Issues discussed during the hearing include the IRS's information technology needs, the agency's staffing challenges and its efforts to combat tax evasion and reduce the tax gap.



Click here for a full summary of the hearing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.