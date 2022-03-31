The Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) was considering whether participation in the Brownfield Tax Credit Program constituted Substantial Government Assistance (SGA). Several of the more popular Affordable New York 421-a (16) options would have otherwise been unavailable had HPD considered the Brownfield Program to be a form of SGA.

We have been advised today by HPD that the Agency has determined that participation in the Brownfield Program is NOT a form of SGA and therefore a project's inclusion will not jeopardize the 421-a (16) option election.

