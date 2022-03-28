ARTICLE

Cadwalader partner Mark Howe and Phil Balzafiore, Head of Tax for Tetragon Financial Group, discuss interesting and cutting-edge issues about the tax aspects of this high-yield, and potentially high-risk, asset class, including:

What is it and what do tax lawyers care about?

Various forms of financing, including straight-up loans, partnerships, outright sales and pre-paid forwards

Tax consequences and tax trade-offs for investors and law firm borrowers, as well as mitigation considerations

As you listen, view the companion slide deck summarizing the key themes of the conversation.

