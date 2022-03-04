In an article about the state's current sports-betting tax rate published in BestInAu, Kaitesi is quoted as saying "the 51% tax rate makes it nearly impossible for smaller, boutique apps, to operate in New York," adding that the licensed New York operators, some of the largest sportsbook companies in the world, are already saying that a 51% tax rate may not be sustainable. "If they're not able to be sustainable, I could not imagine the boutique ones to be successful here," she said.

