United States:
Assemblyman Pretlow Calls For Lower New York Sports Betting Tax Rate
04 March 2022
Cozen O'Connor
In an article about the state's current sports-betting tax
rate published in BestInAu, Kaitesi is quoted as saying "the 51% tax
rate makes it nearly impossible for smaller, boutique apps, to
operate in New York," adding that the licensed New York
operators, some of the largest sportsbook companies in the world,
are already saying that a 51% tax rate may not be sustainable.
"If they're not able to be sustainable, I could not
imagine the boutique ones to be successful here," she
said.
