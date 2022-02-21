ARTICLE

United States: Ways And Means: Examining The Economic Impact Of Federal Infrastructure Investment

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures held a hearing titled, "Examining the Economic Impact of Federal Infrastructure Investment."

The following witnesses testified before the committee:

Dr. Shawn Wilson (Secretary, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

Victoria Sheehan (Commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Transportation)

Joung Lee (Deputy Director and Chief Policy Officer, American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials)

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha (MD, MPH, FAAP, Michigan State University)

Mark McClymonds (President, McClymonds Supply & Transit Co., Inc.)

The discussion focused on implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA, P.L.117-258), specifically as it relates to climate resiliency, workforce development and equity concerns.

