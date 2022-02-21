On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures held a hearing titled, "Examining the Economic Impact of Federal Infrastructure Investment."
The following witnesses testified before the committee:
- Dr. Shawn Wilson (Secretary, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
- Victoria Sheehan (Commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Transportation)
- Joung Lee (Deputy Director and Chief Policy Officer, American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials)
- Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha (MD, MPH, FAAP, Michigan State University)
- Mark McClymonds (President, McClymonds Supply & Transit Co., Inc.)
The discussion focused on implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA, P.L.117-258), specifically as it relates to climate resiliency, workforce development and equity concerns.
Click here for a full summary of the hearing.
