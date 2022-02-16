ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fenwick's James Fuller, Larissa Neumann and Julia Ushakova-Stein co-authored the latest installment of their monthly Tax Notes column examining recent U.S. tax developments, including: Whirlpool's rejected appeal at the Sixth Circuit, the Tax Court's denial of Coca-Cola's motion for reconsideration, final regulations on foreign tax credits, recent agreements on digital service taxes and the OECD two-pillar global tax reform deal.

Read the full article on Tax Notes, and read more insights on fenwick.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.