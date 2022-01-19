ARTICLE

It is crucial to understand the difference between "domicile" and "residency." "Domicile" refers to a taxpayer's primary and permanent home, of which a tax payer can only have one, and which is considered for estate tax purposes. However, a taxpayer can have more than one "residence" as they may have homes in more than one state.

