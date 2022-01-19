Donohue, O'Connell & Riley
United States:
Residency vs. Domicile Checklist
19 January 2022
Donohue, O'Connell & Riley
It is crucial to understand the difference between
"domicile" and "residency."
"Domicile" refers to a taxpayer's primary and
permanent home, of which a tax payer can only have one, and which
is considered for estate tax purposes. However, a taxpayer can have
more than one "residence" as they may have homes in more
than one state.
