Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Senate Finance Text Of Build Back Better Act: Tax Policy Summary And Analysis
03 January 2022
The Senate Finance Committee released its draft tax provisions
on Dec. 11 for the Build Back Better Act (BBBA). This draft is
substantively similar to the House version that passed on Nov. 19,
although Senate Democrats made changes to contend with cost
estimates, conflicting priorities among their progressive and
moderate wings and to comply with the Byrd rule.
The Brownstein National Tax Policy Group has compiled a
comparison of the House-passed version of the BBBA and the recently
released Senate Finance version.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ANALYSIS.
