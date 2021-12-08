United States:
Ofer Lion And Dustin Lauermann Authored An Article In TaxStringer
08 December 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Ofer Lion and Dustin Lauermann authored a December 1 article in
TaxStringer, “Understanding Your Tax-Exempt Investors.”
The Seyfarth attorneys said that as tax-exempt organizations
increasingly seek out and participate in private equity
investments, the managers and sponsors of those investment
opportunities, as well as their accountants and attorneys, should
have a basic understanding of the tax, governance, and other issues
facing their potential tax-exempt and nonprofit investors.
