Holland & Knight Partners Abbey Garber and Denise Mudigere, along with Associate Kate Minnich, co-authored an article in the December 2021 issue of Headnotes, a publication of the Dallas Bar Association.

The article focuses on the requirements for the extension of attorney-client privilege under United States v. Kovel and provides best practices for maintaining privilege with third-party professionals such as accountants, investment bankers, financial advisers and other experts, particularly as it relates to tax litigation.

