United States:
Breaking Up: Case Study On GE's Proposed Spin-Offs
11 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Cadwalader Tax team has prepared a
case study summarizing General Electric's recently
announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies
through sequenced tax-free spin-off transactions. We hope you will
find it to be both useful and informative.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from United States
Structuring Investments Into The U.S.
Holland & Knight
Private Wealth attorneys Katie Gerber and Brooke Elliott hosted the eighth session in our International Private Client Webinar Series.