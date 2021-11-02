ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Private Wealth Services attorney Sean Tevel and tax attorney Joshua Odintz discussed the current state of the tax reform landscape and provided guidance on the best ways that private clients and their advisors can be prepared for potential tax reform. There has been much discussion on tax reform under the Biden Administration, and although no formal legislative proposals have been released, reform could come about with respect to U.S. federal transfer taxes and U.S. federal income taxes. These potential changes could significantly affect the way international families transfer their wealth, recommended structures for foreign investment into the United States and planning for U.S. persons with businesses and investments abroad.

Duration: 50:57

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.