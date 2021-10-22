ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Private Wealth attorneys Katie Gerber and Brooke Elliott hosted the eighth session in our International Private Client Webinar Series. During their session, they examined federal tax planning issues that high-net-worth families and individuals should consider regarding investments into the United States. The discussion covered tax planning for both active businesses expanding into the U.S. and inbound passive investments, including investments in private equity funds and U.S. real estate. Ms. Gerber and Ms. Elliott also looked at U.S. federal income tax planning and estate tax planning through choice of entity planning, trust planning and the use of debt.

Duration: 47:21

Originally published September 1, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.