In this first episode of a series on Business Exit Strategies, Vandenack Weaver Partner Mike Weaver joins our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, to discuss business and tax considerations when selling your business. Mike and Mary give real world examples on topics like positioning your business for the sale, what buyers are looking for, tax allocations, handling voting/non-voting shares as well as financial statement considerations and cleaning potential skeletons out of your closet. If you are considering selling your business or just want to learn more about this topic, tune in to this week's episode of Legal Visionaries.

Originally Published 20 July 2021

