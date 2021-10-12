ARTICLE

On September 13, 2021, the House Ways and Means Committee released draft legislation advancing a series of tax proposals (the "Ways and Means Tax Proposals"). This episode of Kelley Drye's Legal Download discusses some of these proposals.

The Ways and Means Tax Proposals are, of course, subject to change, as Congressional negotiations progress in the coming weeks. It is uncertain whether the Biden administration will ultimately succeed in securing enactment of major tax legislation, in light of razor-thin Democratic majorities in the House and Senate and wide policy differences between moderate and progressive constituencies in the Democratic Party.

