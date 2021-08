Realty Income and VEREIT shareholders have approved Realty Income's previously announced all-stock acquisition of VEREIT, creating a $50 billion combined company that will immediately effect a taxable spin-off of their combined office properties as a new, self-managed, publicly traded REIT. Read the Cadwalader Tax Team's case study here.

