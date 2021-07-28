In Matter of Goldman Sachs Petershill Fund Offshore Holdings (Delaware) Corp., the New York City Tax Tribunal held that an upper-tier partnership's passive corporate partner was subject to the New York City General Corporation Tax (GCT) on the upper-tier partnership's sale of an interest in a lower-tier partnership that was doing business in New York City.

The GCT is imposed on the corporate partners of a partnership doing business in New York City. The administrative law judge rejected the corporate partner's argument that the upper-tier partnership's investment in the lower-tier partnership should be analogized to an investment in corporate stock; instead, the judge held that the corporate partner's distributive share of capital gain from the upper-tier partnership's sale of the lower-tier partnership (as well as its distributive share of pre-sale income, deductions, gains, and losses from the lower-tier partnership) was subject to the GCT.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.