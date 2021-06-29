Bipartisan legislation was recently introduced in the Senate imposing significant restrictions on donor-advised funds (DAFs) and private foundations. The Accelerating Charitable Efforts Act (S. 1981), introduced by Senators Angus King (I-ME) and Charles Grassley (R-IA), aligns with robust lobbying campaigns currently underway proposing reforms to DAFs and private foundations. DAFs, in particular, have grown exponentially with donors and charitable organizations in recent years. With their rise in popularity, so too has their criticism, with many arguing that these proposals would resolve inefficiencies in our tax laws and ensure that funds flow faster to charities.

Under present law, a donor is allowed an immediate deduction for a contribution to a DAF in the amount of the contribution and is able to exercise advisory privileges over the timing and recipient of distributions from the DAF. S. 1981 separates DAFs into two groups: 15-year DAFs, which must distribute contributed funds within 15 years, and 50-year DAFs, which must distribute contributed funds within 50 years. The legislation imposes restrictions on both 15- and 50-year DAFs regarding the timing and amount of deductions donors are allowed to take in connection with their contributions, and the restrictions on 50-year DAFs are particularly onerous. The legislation also proposes new rules regarding the interaction between DAFs and other public charities and between DAFs and private foundations. Finally, the legislation aims to incentivize increased and quicker distributions by private foundations.

For potential donors and those organizations that run DAFs or private foundations, this is an important bill to follow. There are loud voices in Congress seeking to increase taxes on the wealthy, by way of raising the capital gains tax, enacting an inheritance or wealth transfer tax, or increasing the top marginal income tax rate. The proponents of this legislation may try to fit these proposals into that political narrative, which could gain traction as Congress looks for revenue raisers to pay for the Biden Administration's social infrastructure package. It is also important to note that Senator King is a key moderate in the Senate, and Senator Grassley is a senior member (and former Chairman) of the Senate Finance Committee; both factors are likely to create momentum for the proposals in S. 1981.

You can find a comprehensive summary of the legislation here.

