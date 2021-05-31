ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Beginning July 20, 2021, the IRS will host live-streamed seminars every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on a variety of topics, including:

Keynote Address (July 20, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.) IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig will discuss current issues affecting tax administration and future agency initiatives. The Commissioner will discuss major tax provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law earlier this year, including extensions of last year's business tax relief and the expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA): Changes to Internal Revenue Code 274 for Meals, Entertainment, Transportation and Commuting Benefits (August 17, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) This seminar will cover the changes made by TCJA and CAA to tax code section 274 relating to entertainment expenses, meal expenses, qualified transportation fringe benefits, and certain transportation and commuting benefit expenses.

Virtual Currency (August 18, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) This presentation will discuss virtual currency, the practitioner's due diligence responsibilities when dealing with virtual currency clients, and the tax consequences of exchanging virtual currenies and holding virtual currencies for investment.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.