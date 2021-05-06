As the Administration continues to roll out business and individual tax increase proposals to fund its traditional and "social" infrastructure goals, taxpayers are becoming increasingly concerned with the lack of effective dates associated with these proposals. The potential timing for enactment of an infrastructure package (perhaps the end of September, at the earliest) suggests that any tax increases would be effective for 2022. The determination of effective dates, however, is complicated (particularly with respect to individual tax increases) and dependent on a variety of factors. Among those factors are:

The importance of equity and fairness to taxpayers (including advance notice of any tax law changes)

Revenue considerations

Prevention of taxpayer avoidance or manipulation

The potential impact of tax law changes on the economy and capital markets

Thus, there is a delicate balance that policymakers would like to maintain between providing taxpayers with certainty for tax planning purposes and preventing tax avoidance and negative market consequences (such as, for example, triggering a sell-off of stocks in advance of a change in capital gains rates). Potentially overtaking all of these concerns is the fiscal reality that policymakers are in need of significant revenue to fund the ambitious infrastructure proposals of the Biden Administration. Effective dates (as well as any associated transition or "grandfather"-type rules) are often the last to be finalized in a piece of legislation and subject to change up until the legislation is finally voted on and enacted.

While right now, signs point to a prospective effective date starting in 2022 for any tax increases, it is important to monitor introduced bills, press releases, the pending Treasury Department "Greenbook," and other statements of policymakers indicating a receptivity to retroactive effective dates for these tax increase proposals. #TaxTake

