ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a complaint filed directly with the U.S. Supreme Court under its original jurisdiction,1 New Hampshire has sued Massachusetts for attempting to tax residents of the Granite State who normally work in Massachusetts but are working at home during the pandemic. Read Mike's comments on the case in The Bond Buyer here ($).

Additional Reading:

Information on the case from the New Hampshire Governor's Office.

Mass. governor answers question about NH lawsuit over income taxes

"New Hampshire gains allies in tax fight against Massachusetts," New Hampshire Union Leader, (Dec. 23, 2020; updated Jan. 25, 2021).

Pennsylvania v. New Jersey, 426 U.S. 660 (1976) (holding that Pennsylvania could not sue New Jersey in the Supreme Court on behalf of Pennsylvania's citizens with respect to a New Jersey transportation benefits tax imposed on income of Pennsylvania citizens derived from New Jersey because Pennsylvania's suit represented nothing more than an aggregation of private lawsuits that those Pennsylvania citizens could have brought against New Jersey for taxes withheld from them, and no sovereign or quasi-sovereign interests of Pennsylvania were implicated).

Principality of Monaco v. Mississippi, 292 U.S. 313 (1934) (holding, and unjustly depriving us of a monumental spectacle, that Monaco couldn't sue Mississippi in the Supreme Court without Mississippi's consent to enforce pre-Civil War bonds issued by various Mississippi entities, which had been in default for around 90 years, and which had been donated to the Monaco consulate in Paris by certain unknown troublemakers who "had been advised that there was no basis upon which they could maintain a suit against Mississippi on the bonds, but that 'such a suit could only be maintained by a foreign government or one of the United States'").

Footnote

1 U.S. Constitution, Article III, Section 2.

Originally published January 29, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.