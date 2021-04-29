On January 27, 2021, a snowy owl was seen in New York City's Central Park for the first time in 130 years. Nine days later, on February 5, 2021, something almost as rare occurred - the Internal Revenue Service released a private letter ruling dealing with Section 103 of the Internal Revenue Code.1 In PLR 202105007, the IRS determined that a nonprofit corporation that amended its articles of incorporation to change its purposes and come under the control of a city became a "constituted authority," within the meaning of Treas. Reg. 1.103-1(b), of the city that could issue tax-exempt bonds on behalf of the city.

The coincidence of these infrequent events involving ornithology and quasi-governmental entities calls to mind the field guide Johnny Hutchinson prepared on the tax classifications of various species of the latter, which was an homage to Roger Tory Peterson's Field Guide to Birds, a seminal work in the canon of the former. February is a good time to brush up on both.

Footnote

1 of 1986, as amended.

Originally published February 7, 2021.

