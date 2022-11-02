ARTICLE

Supply chain management in times of volatile demand, global political dynamics, and cost inflation remain a challenge for industries worldwide. While companies have invested in better forecasting processes, supplier capacity planning, network restructuring, protecting margins with better contracts, etc., risks remain as these alone are not enough, as evidenced during the peak of the pandemic. To improve the performance of supply reliability, supplier collaboration can no longer be considered a "nice-to-have", it is a necessity. With the possibility of innovations through cross-organizational engagement and the shared pursuit of incremental mutual value becoming a new normal, whether traditional contracting and negotiating will be considered old school is under suspicion. The measures taken by successful supply chain industry professionals in planning, supplier management, demand management, logistics, and risk management are important to focus on. Another critical aspect is assessing whether the innovation journey initiated because of investment in digital is bringing steep changes. It is necessary to examine whether they are reactive or proactive in the area and weigh the caveats. In our webinar, we will discuss the details on:

Change management and culture changes bring new ways of working within an organization. It would be interesting to witness if companies are seeking external help or sticking to top-down leadership.

Stakeholders expect companies to deliver profits, customer service, and quality and keep up with the competition and comply with a green strategy towards sustainability. It is necessary to ensure innovations are happening to balance the different priorities.

Moving products around the globe with spiraling logistics costs and shortages of containers resulted in companies relooking at how they have been distributing products. This has resulted in logistics planning becoming more important.

