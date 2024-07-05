The Business Behind Sport: James Stebbing, Former General Counsel Of Six Nations Rugby (Podcast)

This month on The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray speaks to James Stebbing, a Senior Sports Executive who has held General Counsel and Legal roles at Six Nations Rugby...

This month on The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray speaks to James Stebbing, a Senior Sports Executive who has held General Counsel and Legal roles at Six Nations Rugby, British & Irish Lions, and England Rugby.

Throughout his career, he has been at the heart of some of the most pivotal moments in Rugby's recent history, including the impact and response to the Covid crisis and planning for the Nations Cup, a new cross-hemisphere competition launching in 2026, involving 12 of the world's top international teams.

They discuss:

The current state of the game

The financial sustainability of the sport

Opportunities for commercial growth

The rise of Women's Rugby

