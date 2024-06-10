The Business Behind Sport: Responding To Abuse (Podcast)

This month on The Business Behind Sport we take another look at safeguarding in the sports industry, this time focusing on investigations.

Jonny Gray speaks with Megan Griffiths, Barrister at 12 King's Bench Walk, and Charli Curran, safeguarding and investigations specialist at Ankura, to discuss:

What risks should be discussed when cases of harassment and abuse are raised?

What does a "good" response look like after receiving reports of harassment and abuse?

What might be the consequences for organizations, and individuals, if the wrong approach is taken?

