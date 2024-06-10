ARTICLE
10 June 2024

The Business Behind Sport: Responding To Abuse (Podcast)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
This month on The Business Behind Sport we take another look at safeguarding in the sports industry, this time focusing on investigations.

Jonny Gray speaks with Megan Griffiths, Barrister at 12 King's Bench Walk, and Charli Curran, safeguarding and investigations specialist at Ankura, to discuss:

  • What risks should be discussed when cases of harassment and abuse are raised?
  • What does a "good" response look like after receiving reports of harassment and abuse?
  • What might be the consequences for organizations, and individuals, if the wrong approach is taken?

Jonny Gray
Charli Curran
