21 May 2024

At The Copa, The Copa America, Part 1 | #FragomenFC - Ep.2 (Podcast)

Fragomen

Contributor

Our firm's podcast series, #FragomenFC: Passport to North America 2026, is back with Episode 2, the first of a two-part episode: "At the Copa, the Copa America."
Our firm's podcast series, #FragomenFC: Passport to North America 2026,is back with Episode 2, the first of a two-part episode: "At the Copa, the Copa America."

Podcasts hosts Director Rick Lamanna (Toronto, Canada), Manager Sergio Flores (Mexico City, Mexico) and Associate Jake Paul Minster (Boston, United States) are joined by two special guests, LATAM Regional Partner Leonor Echeverria (San Jose, Costa Rica) and CONMEBOL Legal Director Monserrat Jiménez Granda.

Watch or listen as they dive into the topic of South American fútbol, including the process leading up to this summer's Copa America, hosted for only the second time in the United States.

