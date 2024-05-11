Gaining Momentum: Football In Africa With Abi Ijasanmi (Podcast)

self

In this episode of The Business Behind, Sport Jonny Gray is joined by "the most powerful woman in African football" Abi Ijasanmi, former Chief Operating Officer of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This conversation ranges over the landscape of football on the continent, looking closely at integrity and good governance as well as the improvement of infrastructure, the growth of the women's game, and the emerging global appeal of CAF's blue-ribbon events such as the African Cup of Nations; both the male and female editions