United States:
Terminated Sale Of NBA's T-Wolves Looks Like A Power Play
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Sports & Entertainment Chair Steven Olenick spoke with Law360
about the recently terminated $1.5 billion sale of the NBA's
Minnesota Timberwolves. He commented that sellers always have the
choice to back out of a sale if they believe the conditions of the
agreement are not met.
Steven said, "Becoming an NBA team owner is not easy.
Prospective owners must have substantial financial resources and
undergo a rigorous approval process to join the exclusive ranks of
NBA team ownership. Of course, buyers and sellers often disagree on
whether the other party has 'complied' with its obligations
and that's often how deals end up in court or
arbitration."
SOURCE
Law360
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Hiring A Name, Image, And Likeness Agent
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
I am a student-athlete and I want to hire an agent to negotiate NIL contracts for me. Is there anything I should be aware of when hiring an NIL agent?
What Is Third-Party Content?
Sideman & Bancroft
Generating content is crucial to business marketing, but it can be difficult to consistently produce unique content. In today's competitive digital landscape, embracing third-party content is essential.
CFPB Targeting Gaming Industry?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
On April 4, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") issued a report (the "Report") examining the potential risk to consumer assets and data in the online video game...