After the Buzzer · Episode 25: Author and Professor Jeremi Duru and Diversity in Sports

In this conversation between Bob Wallace and Professor Jeremi Duru, they talk about diversity in sports, focusing on initiatives like the Rooney Rule and challenges in coaching pipelines, with reflections on recent progress despite ongoing attacks on diversity initiatives.

Read the episode transcript here.

