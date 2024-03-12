self

Sports are still a very male-dominated space, especially in the boardroom.

In this episode of The Business Behind Sport, Jonathan Brown speaks to two female leaders in the sports industry, Monique Choudhuri Board Director at Women in Football, and Rowena Samarasinhe, Managing Director at GENSport.

During this episode, they explore the progress female sports have made over the years, the challenges they face in their careers, the role diversity, equity, and inclusion plays within the industry, and the future of women's sports as a whole.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.