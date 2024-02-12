- Current, former Big Law partners helped pull together PWHL
- Ex-Red Sox general counsel Jennifer Flynn named legal chief
The Professional Women's Hockey League started its first season this year with six teams in the US and Canada, the product of a billionaire financial backer, elite athletes, and enough lawyers to fill a skating rink.
Nearly a dozen law firms, as well as some in-house legal additions, had key roles in bringing the new league from just an idea to the actual ice.
"The premise on which this whole league was built was inviting women to sit at the table and negotiate for themselves," Flynn said. "It will open up new career opportunities not only for women on the ice, but provide a vision for girls to do something else, such as be a lawyer or commissioner for a sports league."
