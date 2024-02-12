Current, former Big Law partners helped pull together PWHL

Ex-Red Sox general counsel Jennifer Flynn named legal chief

The Professional Women's Hockey League started its first season this year with six teams in the US and Canada, the product of a billionaire financial backer, elite athletes, and enough lawyers to fill a skating rink.

Nearly a dozen law firms, as well as some in-house legal additions, had key roles in bringing the new league from just an idea to the actual ice.

