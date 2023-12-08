ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Thinking of buying a football club? In this special edition of #TheBusinessBehindSport podcast, we are joined by Analytics FC to discuss the steps investors should consider when buying a football club.

With institutional investors and individuals showing more interest in purchasing football clubs, Ankura regulatory and financial risk expert Jonathan Brown, and Jeremy Steele, Managing Director of Analytics FC, share their insights into the club acquisition process with Jonny Gray, Senior Managing Director and co-host of The Business Behind Sport and Alex Stewart, Head of Content and host of the Analytics FC podcast.



Collectively they discuss the commercial considerations, financial and sporting due diligence planning, and the governance and regulatory issues that prospective investors should consider before, during, and after acquiring a football club in Europe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.