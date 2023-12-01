Here we go! It was bound to happen sooner or later. Here is what may be reported as the first high school NIL (name, image and likeness) deal. Adidas may be the first of many NIL high school deals to come. This contract was reported to be in excess of $250,000, but neither party disclosed details.

How can a 16-year-old sign even sign a binding contract? We can only assume a parent actually signed the enforceable agreement with Adidas, but that is the least of the problems. How much influence will Adidas now have over this young man's high school basketball and college career? Which college should he attend? Does Adidas get to decide, veto or influence that decision? What if an Adidas-sponsored athlete wants to go to a college that is sponsored by Nike? How will that work, or will it be permitted? Shoe companies will dip into the high school or middle school pond earlier and earlier to lock up promising young players through these NIL deals and influence their careers more and earlier, as they have done through other avenues like tournaments or sponsored teams.

All of this free-flowing money calls for national regulation and transparency so that interested parties and the public know where the incentives are and where the money comes from. But don't hold your breath.

