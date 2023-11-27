United States:
Lefty Love
27 November 2023
Thompson Coburn LLP
Before you enjoy a holiday weekend filled with food, family and
football, enjoy this article about the unique status of lefty
punters in the NFL. As a fellow lefty, I can relate!
Hope everyone enjoys the holiday season!
Including Way, only four left-footed punters have lined up deep
in the NFL in 2023, which is half the tally of two years ago and
the fewest of any season since 2000. Even smaller in ranks is an
anonymous group of out-of-the-league lefties, such as Miller, whom
teams call when they are about to play one of the few
active-rostered lefties and want a sneak peek of the real
thing.
www.washingtonpost.com/...
