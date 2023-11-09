self

Can sports really regulate itself? With talk of independent regulators high on the sports agenda, Jonny Gray is joined by Karena Vleck, General Counsel at World Athletics, and Lorynn Demetriades, compliance specialist and Senior Managing Director at Ankura to discuss compliance programs in sport for The Business Behind Sport.



In this frank discussion, they also touch on how organizations hit by scandal, like World Athletics, can emerge with better governance and, perhaps most interestingly, how to get ahead of the scandal in the first place.

