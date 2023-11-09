United States:
The Business Behind Sport: Karena Vleck, General Counsel At World Athletics, And Lorynn Demetriades, Compliance Specialist At Ankura (Podcast)
09 November 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Can sports really regulate itself? With talk of independent
regulators high on the sports agenda, Jonny Gray is joined by
Karena Vleck, General Counsel at World Athletics, and Lorynn
Demetriades, compliance specialist and Senior Managing Director at
Ankura to discuss compliance programs in sport for The Business
Behind Sport.
In this frank discussion, they also touch on how organizations hit
by scandal, like World Athletics, can emerge with better governance
and, perhaps most interestingly, how to get ahead of the scandal in
the first place.
