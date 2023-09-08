United States:
Episode 24: Sports Journalist Jim Thomas And The 2023 NFL Season (Podcast)
08 September 2023
Thompson Coburn LLP
In this conversation between Bob Wallace and retired
sports journalist Jim Thomas on "After the Buzzer," they
discuss the upcoming NFL season and share their thoughts on teams,
players, surprises, and potential disappointments.
Read the episode transcript
here.
After the Buzzer: Episode
Guide
