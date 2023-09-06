self

In this episode, Jonny Gray is joined by Mike Laflin, CEO and Founder of Global Sustainable Sport. Together they discuss:

Mike's journey working within the sports industry and what led him to set up Global Sustainable Sport in 2022.

What exactly is "sustainable sport?"

The seven pillars of sustainable sport that Mike and his team have established and how these can be measured.

Global Sustainable Sport provides a range of products and services to help sports organizations and individuals develop their sustainability strategies and promote their outcomes and activities. Their latest Sustainability Survey is out now!

