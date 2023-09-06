United States:
The Business Behind Sport: Mike Laflin, CEO And Founder Of Global Sustainable Sport (Podcast)
06 September 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Jonny Gray is joined by Mike Laflin, CEO and
Founder of Global Sustainable Sport. Together they discuss:
- Mike's journey working within the sports industry and what
led him to set up Global Sustainable Sport in 2022.
- What exactly is "sustainable sport?"
- The seven pillars of sustainable sport that Mike and his team
have established and how these can be measured.
Global Sustainable Sport provides a range of products and
services to help sports organizations and individuals develop their
sustainability strategies and promote their outcomes and
activities. Their latest Sustainability Survey is out now!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers
Fox Rothschild LLP
Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...
A Vital Decision On Social Media Ownership
Goodwin Procter LLP
Social media continues to grow at an extraordinary pace. Companies regularly introduce new social media platforms to the marketplace and seek new ways to utilize such platforms to advance their businesses.