On the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's record-setting performance at the Belmont Stakes, no horse ran, let alone competed for, all legs of the Triple Crown this year after Kentucky Derby Winner Mage's May 20 loss at the Preakness Stakes. Yet still, for some, the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes was not without jeopardy. It was the first time "The Test of the Champion" was run under a national, rather than state-enforced, drug testing program.

The Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) Program debuted on May 22 and was implemented on a rolling basis, first at smaller racetracks in Ohio, Iowa, and Pennsylvania before it became the standard at larger tracks like Churchill Downs in Kentucky and Santa Anita in California later that same week. The ADMC was created by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA). HISA was established by Congress in 2020 through the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act with the mandate to create a centralized anti-doping program with uniform penalties for violations. In addition to regulating equine doping and medication, Congress empowered HISA to levy fees on horse owners and trainers to finance HISA operations, to impose fines and suspend owners and trainers for violations of HISA rules, to subpoena, and to have broad access to racetracks and the property of persons covered by the act. Regulations proposed by HISA are subject to approval by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC approved the ADMC Program earlier this year in March.

The ADMC governs any horse race, involving any thoroughbred horse or any other horse that is subject to the act through an election by its State Racing Commission or the breed governing organization, that has a substantial relation to interstate commerce. Unlike the preceding state regulations, the HISA rules are not confined to state borders.

HISA advocates argue that the national organization is more effective and efficient for regulating doping than state administered programs. The Horse Integrity and Welfare Unit (HIWU), which is responsible for enforcement of the ADMC, has already conducted more than 3,500 pre- and post-race doping tests throughout the country. Under the national regime, whistleblowers can report suspected doping violations to HIWU without fear of retribution from local racing circuits.

HISA chief executive Lisa Lazarus asserts that if the ADMC were implemented sooner, the Forte fiasco at the Kentucky Derby could have been avoided. There, the Derby favorite was scratched the morning before the race with a foot bruise. Following the race, it was publicly reported that Forte was awaiting a hearing for an alleged doping violation. After a guilty adjudication, and more than eight months after the initial allegation, Forte was fined and suspended from competing. Lazarus claims that HISA would not have taken eight months to issue the punishment and that the public would have been notified sooner.

However, for some, the federally backed HISA regulations are a complete nightmare. Some critics of HISA dispute the efficiency and efficacy of the ADMC. Others challenged the legality of HISA regulations in six different lawsuits.

In Texas, racetracks have removed themselves from HISA jurisdiction by not exporting their simulcast signals across state lines, making their races unavailable for out-of-state betting and effectively precluding HISA from arguing in court that Texas races substantially affect interstate commerce.

Furthermore, the Texas Racing Commission has declared in a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that HISA regulations are unconstitutional because the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act commandeers state racing commission employees and state laboratory employees to aid in administration of the ADMC Program. In their complaint, the commission provided that the Supreme Court has held that the 10th Amendment prohibits the federal government under the anti-commandeering doctrine from directly conscripting state officers to enforce a federal regulatory program. Amy Cook, executive director of the Texas Racing Commission, contends that the commission is required under Texas law to supervise anti-doping and medication control and that HISA regulations are unlikely to succeed without congressional funding and cooperative agreements with the states.

Daniel Suhr, the lawyer representing the National Horsemen's Benevolent Protective Association, who originally filed the Texas lawsuit, has reasoned that legislative delegation to a private entity to regulate the horse racing industry is an unconstitutional and undemocratic delegation of congressional authority. In an amended complaint, the plaintiffs also claimed that delegation of oversight authority to the FTC is unconstitutional because Congress did not provide an intelligible principle explaining the standard upon which the FTC should approve or deny HISA regulations.

In light of the recent alarming surge in horse deaths at Churchill Downs, many racing industry insiders remain open to the imposition of stricter uniform doping regulations. However, even they have reservations. Dennis Drazin, CEO of Darby Development, which operates a New Jersey race track, says he was charged $1.7 million for administering the ADMC Program, and that at this time it is unknown whether states will continue to pay for drug-testing costs if the ADMC is implemented. Regardless of whether HISA and the ADMC survive their legal obstacles, the horse racing industry is still galloping toward unfamiliar pasture.

Originally Published by SPORTS BUSINESS JOURNAL

