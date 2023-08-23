self

After the Buzzer · Episode 23: Sports Journalist Jim Thomas, Part 2

Dive into the captivating world of NFL history and St. Louis sports through the eyes of a seasoned veteran who witnessed it all. In the latest episode of "After The Buzzer," Bob Wallace sits down with Jim Thomas, retired reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, whose illustrious career spanned nearly five decades of sports journalism. In Part 2, Jim talks about his time covering the St. Louis Rams when they won the 2000 Super Bowl Championship and the St. Louis Blues when they won the Stanley Cup Championship in 2019.

Read the full transcript here.

