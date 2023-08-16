self

Dive into the captivating world of NFL history and St. Louis sports through the eyes of a seasoned veteran who witnessed it all. In the latest episode of "After The Buzzer," Bob Wallace sits down with Jim Thomas, retired reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, whose illustrious career spanned nearly five decades of sports journalism. Join Bob as he delves into the remarkable journey of Jim Thomas, a dedicated reporter who started covering preps and climbed the ladder to eventually become the mainstay of the Post-Dispatch sports department. From local high school matchups to the grandeur of the Mizzou beat, and then onto the grand stage of the NFL and NHL, Jim's unique perspective brings to life the heart and soul of St. Louis sports.

Read the full transcript here.

After the Buzzer: Episode Guide

