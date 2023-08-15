United States:
The Business Behind Sport: Jean-Baptiste Roy, Co-Founder Of Asia Sports Tech (Podcast)
15 August 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
In this episode, we turn our heads East to put a spotlight on
the emerging opportunities for investment in sports in Asia. Senior
Managing Director, Jonny Gray speaks to Jean-Baptiste Roy,
Co-Founder of Asia Sports Tech, where they discuss:
- Where are the growth areas for participation, broadcast rights,
sponsorship, and more in the region
- What risks should sports and investors think about when
considering the market
- How can existing Western sports teams and clubs maximize their
brands in Asia
- And more...
