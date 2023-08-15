In this episode, we turn our heads East to put a spotlight on the emerging opportunities for investment in sports in Asia. Senior Managing Director, Jonny Gray speaks to Jean-Baptiste Roy, Co-Founder of Asia Sports Tech, where they discuss:

Where are the growth areas for participation, broadcast rights, sponsorship, and more in the region





What risks should sports and investors think about when considering the market





How can existing Western sports teams and clubs maximize their brands in Asia





And more...

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.