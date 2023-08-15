In this episode, we turn our heads East to put a spotlight on the emerging opportunities for investment in sports in Asia. Senior Managing Director, Jonny Gray speaks to Jean-Baptiste Roy, Co-Founder of Asia Sports Tech, where they discuss:

  • Where are the growth areas for participation, broadcast rights, sponsorship, and more in the region

  • What risks should sports and investors think about when considering the market

  • How can existing Western sports teams and clubs maximize their brands in Asia

  • And more...

