Philadelphia, Penn. (July 17, 2023) – Philadelphia Partner Jason C. Berger recently represented several clients who contributed creatively to Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list during the week of July 10, 2023.

As the first album rap album to hit number one in 2023, "Pink Tape" also includes 18 tracks that landed on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Lewis Brisbois' 19 clients who contributed to the album include music producers, songwriters, instrumentalists, and mixing engineers.

Notably, as a Billboard article reports, "Pink Tape's" debut at number one "end[s] a rare seven-month drought for the [rap] genre." Moreover, as a Revolt article describes, "Pink Tape earned 167,000 album-equivalent units, stamping it the biggest week for any rap or R&B album this year. This accomplishment has ended the longest gap between No. 1 rap albums in nearly 30 years."

The creative artists who Lewis Brisbois represents on an ongoing basis, and who contributed to the album, are Brandon Finessing (Producer), Bugz Ronin (Producer), BNYX (Producer), Benjamin Thomas (Producer, Recording/Mix Engineer), Ike Beatz (Producer), sixthursdays (Producer), ZeeGoinXray (Producer), Leqn (Producer), Yugen (Producer), Mitch Beer (Instrumentalist + Producer), Eugene "ManMan" Roberts (Instrumentalist + Producer), Brandon Bailey (Instrumentalist/Producer), Breezy (Producer), J Kari (Producer), 1wakeupp (Producer), Swvsh (Producer), Sense (Producer), and Duce (Producer).

Mr. Berger is a member of Lewis Brisbois' Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice. His practice focuses on securing and negotiating agreements in the music, television/film, digital media, technology, art, and fashion industries. Mr. Berger works with a diverse client base that includes developing artists, producers, bands, independent record labels, management companies, and others.

You can listen to "Pink Tape" on Spotify here. Learn more about our Entertainment, Media & Sports capabilities here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.