United States:
Pryor Cashman Client Major League Cricket Launches U.S. Tournament
18 July 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pryor Cashman congratulates its client Major League Cricket
(MLC) on the July 13, 2023 launch of its groundbreaking tournament in Dallas, Texas.
The firm — particularly its market-leading Immigration
Group — assisted MLC in its inaugural season on key matters
affecting the league, players, and management. Cricket, the
second-largest sport in the world behind soccer, is set to make its
mark in the United States through Major League Cricket, and we are
excited to see the continued growth and development of the game at
all levels in this country.
The Pryor Cashman team advising MLC is led by Partner Colleen
Caden and Nicholas Saady, with Associates Elina Savinetskaya, Peter
Reca, Meghan Lenahan, Katie Gutt, and Ericka Cruz, and assistance
from Paralegals Peter Allegretta and Gwendolyn Gaines.
Resources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Telephone And Texting Compliance News — June 2023
Mintz
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this issue's Regulatory Update...
Florida Amends FTSA
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
The Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA), Florida's version of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), has officially been amended, with Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FCC Proposes Revocation Rules
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has published a new Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) focused on the issue of revocation, seeking "to clarify and strengthen consumers...