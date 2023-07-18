Pryor Cashman congratulates its client Major League Cricket (MLC) on the July 13, 2023 launch of its groundbreaking tournament in Dallas, Texas.

The firm — particularly its market-leading Immigration Group — assisted MLC in its inaugural season on key matters affecting the league, players, and management. Cricket, the second-largest sport in the world behind soccer, is set to make its mark in the United States through Major League Cricket, and we are excited to see the continued growth and development of the game at all levels in this country.

The Pryor Cashman team advising MLC is led by Partner Colleen Caden and Nicholas Saady, with Associates Elina Savinetskaya, Peter Reca, Meghan Lenahan, Katie Gutt, and Ericka Cruz, and assistance from Paralegals Peter Allegretta and Gwendolyn Gaines.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.