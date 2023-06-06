Dan Davis' $7.1B bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from NFL owner Dan Snyder back in March failed. Davis is now seeking $500B in damages from Bank of America in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this month.

Davis claims that $5.1B was sent by Urban Echo to Bank of America in two different transfers. The complaint alleges that Bank of America failed to deposit the bank drafts into Davis' Bank of America account. Davis also claims that Bank of America failed to share the bank draft information with Dan Snyder.

It is also worth noting that Davis' lawsuit comes exactly a week after Brian Harris finalized a $6.05B deal to purchase the Washington Commanders. It is unclear whether Davis plans to file additionally lawsuits.