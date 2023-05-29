Missouri amended its Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") law, making Missouri colleges and universities more attractive to current and future NCAA student athletes. With the ever changing landscape of NIL and the different NIL laws implemented in each state, the Missouri state government has stepped up to the challenge and has made a big splash in the world of NIL.

Here are some of the key amendments to the law:

NCAA coaches can now actively participate and assist in the negotiation of NIL opportunities and contracts with their athletes and recruits. Colleges that have student athletes engaged in NIL deals are required to offer students two workshops per calendar year to address financial literacy, time management and other life skills. Missouri high school athletes are allowed to sign endorsement deals with companies as soon as they sign with an in-state school. Athletes with NIL deals can now obtain a license to use their school's motto, colors, logo and other copyrightable materials.

