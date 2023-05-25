self

After the Buzzer · Episode 21: Mori Taheripour on negotiating sports contracts

On this Episode of After the Buzzer, Mori Taheripour joins Bob Wallace as his guest. Mori is an internationally recognized negotiation expert, an award-winning faculty member at the Wharton School, a highly sought-after speaker, and the author of Bring Yourself: How to Harness the Power of Connection to Negotiate Fearlessly. With over 20 years of experience in negotiations, DE&I and sports business, Mori's impressive roster of clients includes Fortune 100 companies, major sports leagues, leading charitable institutions, and government agencies.

Mori on the role of empathy in negotiations:

I think to use empathy, that's our superpower, honestly and I think it connects us, it humanizes us. People think that it weakens us, but I think it's absolutely not that, it's actually the other side of it. I think, I think empathy, if you can actually make yourself more empathetic and more curious as you approach specifically a negotiation, it allows you to have better judgment and it allows you to think in a much bigger sort of space, rather than leading with certainty and leading with bias...the stereotypical way that we approach people and the biases that we all have, those always end up getting us in trouble because we're not being empathetic, we're leading with what we're certain of which, most of the times, it's actually wrong."

Mori on preparing to negotiate:

I start with myself first, not the other side and I think it's really important to know yourself first; to sort of do that introspection, to know exactly what it is that you're looking for, not in terms of specific things but really as a whole, right. What's driving you? What's motivating you to even have this conversation and to do that it means that you have to better understand yourself. You have to dig deep sometimes. I always say know yourself first and that includes knowing your values and how you want to conduct yourself; how you want to be remembered and once you do that and you do your goal setting, the more we want to ask for.

Read the full transcript here.

After the Buzzer: Episode Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.