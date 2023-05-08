ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Are you ready to break a sweat for a good cause?

Don't miss out on the MegaRun happening in Wilmington, NC, on Saturday, April 29. This epic event, hosted by MegaCorp Logistics, is all about giving back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina, which serves over 2,200 boys and girls across New Hanover, Pender, and Onslow Counties.

Get ready to hit the pavement as you tackle the 5K or 1-mile Fun Race along the Cross City Trail. The race starts in MegaCorp's parking lot at 9 a.m. Registration opens at 8 o'clock.

Lace-up your running shoes and join us for a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy. See you at the finish line!

Register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.