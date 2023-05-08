United States:
Have Mega Fun At Wilmington's MegaRun
08 May 2023
Ward and Smith, P.A.
Are you ready to break a sweat for a good cause?
Don't miss out on the MegaRun happening in Wilmington, NC,
on Saturday, April 29. This epic event, hosted by MegaCorp
Logistics, is all about giving back to the Boys & Girls Clubs
of Southeastern North Carolina, which serves over 2,200 boys
and girls across New Hanover, Pender, and Onslow Counties.
Get ready to hit the pavement as you tackle the 5K or 1-mile Fun
Race along the Cross City Trail. The race starts in MegaCorp's
parking lot at 9 a.m. Registration opens at 8 o'clock.
Lace-up your running shoes and join us for a day of fun,
fitness, and philanthropy. See you at the finish line!
Register
here.
